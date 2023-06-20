Lionel Messi set to reunite with former Barcelona boss Gerardo 'Tata' Martino at Inter Miami as MLS outfit aim to announce appointment in July

- Coach out of work since severing ties with Mexico
- Spent one season in charge at Camp Nou
- Also worked with Argentina national team
WHAT HAPPENED? The vastly-experienced coach has been out of work since severing ties with the Mexico national team on the back of a disappointing group-stage exit at the 2022 World Cup. He may, however, be returning to the dugout in MLS – where he has previously enjoyed success with Atlanta United.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to Cesar Luis Merlo, Martino is being lined up to take the reins at Inter Miami in early July – ahead of Messi’s arrival in America as a free agent. The pair have previously worked together at Barcelona and with the Argentina national side.
AND WHAT'S MORE: Martino did not enjoy the best of times at Camp Nou, as he lasted just one season at the helm, while the Albiceleste endured back-to-back Copa America final defeats at the hands of Chile during his tenure. He said when asked about what he added to Messi’s game during his spell in Catalunya: “Nothing. Nothing at all. Not to him or to Barca. I went to a team that always won and didn’t win anything while I was there. I didn’t make any mark on Barcelona. It was a bubble in my career in terms of what I did as a coach.”
IN THREE PHOTOS:Getty/GOAL
Getty Images
Getty
WHAT NEXT? Inter Miami – who relieved Phil Neville of his coaching duties on June 1 – are hoping that Martino will fare a little better during a third stint working alongside Messi, with the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner expected to make his debut for new employers in a Leagues Cup clash with Mexican side Cruz Azul on July 21.