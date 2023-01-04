The GOAT returns! Messi reports back to PSG after World Cup success with contract extension on the agenda

Lionel Messi has reported back to Paris Saint-Germain having wrapped up celebrations after winning the World Cup with Argentina.

WHAT HAPPENED? On Wednesday morning, it was confirmed by PSG via social media that Messi had officially returned to the French capital to report back for his club duties after being granted leave following the conclusion of his 2022 World Cup campaign in December, where Argentina won the tournament by beating France on penalties in the final. It has been suggested that Messi's success on the international stage has sealed his status as the greatest player of all time, and the 35-year-old has been touted as the leading contender for the 2023 Ballon d'Or.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi's return to Paris is an important one, not least due to the fact PSG have already returned to action and have looked fragile in the games following the World Cup, but also because he is set to hold talks over his future after previously pledging to extend his contract with the club. Messi is set to meet with PSG officials to iron out the final details before committing to a new deal that will see him remain at Parc des Princes beyond the end of the season.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? While the Argentina squad are already pushing Messi to stick around for the 2026 World Cup, his next priority will simply be to carry his form back into club level with Les Parisiens and settle his future. Christophe Galtier's side scraped a win in their return fixture against Strasbourg, but were beaten 3-1 by Lens on New Year's Day, and they will hope that Messi can provide a boost when he gets back on the pitch.