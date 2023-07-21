Is this real?! Lionel Messi pictured signing his Inter Miami contract as David Beckham observes like a proud father

Lionel Messi was pictured signing his new Inter Miami contract with David Beckham watching on like a proud father.

Messi officially signs for Inter Miami

Was unveiled by the MLS club on Sunday

Set to make debut on Friday

WHAT HAPPENED? After the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner was unveiled on Sunday, he officially put pen to paper on his new Inter Miami contract. Messi was accompanied by David Beckham and other co-owners as he sealed his move to the MLS outfit.

The Argentine skipper was dressed in a blue suit and a pink tie for the occasion. The home and away jerseys of the club with his name and number printed on them adorned the table. After the formalities were completed, Messi posed with the two jerseys along with Beckham and others.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Inter Miami had previously announced that Messi would sign a deal for two and a half seasons with a 12-month option for 2026 included within those terms. The contract might be worth between $125m-$150m (£100m-£120m) along with sponsorship deals from Apple and Adidas that will be based on revenue generated by the World Cup winner.

WHAT NEXT? Messi is expected to make his Inter Miami debut on Friday in a Leagues Cup encounter against Cruz Azul. However, he could start on the bench as hinted by manager Tata Martino.