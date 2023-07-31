'You have to do a bit more' - Lionel Messi offered MLS advice by Carlos Vela after making Inter Miami switch

Carlos Vela advises Lionel Messi on adapting to MLS after his move to Inter Miami, highlighting the need for more effort on the pitch.

WHAT HAPPENED? Vela, the renowned LAFC striker and MLS champion, shared insights about the league and Messi's arrival in the United States. Speaking to The Athletic, Vela advised Messi to enjoy his football and adapt his play on the pitch as MLS demands more effort from players compared to top European leagues, where service for strikers is exceptional.

WHAT THEY SAID: 'The Athletic' reporter Felipe Cardenas spoke with the Mexican 'Black & Gold' player following a recent publicity event- "He just has to enjoy his football and decide what to do on the pitch to really stand out. He comes from so many years playing in Europe with Barcelona and PSG, (where) strikers receive excellent service and all you have to do is finish the job. In MLS, you have to do a little more."

WHAT'S MORE? Vela further added, "Messi will enjoy his time here. If there is one thing (soccer players) have in this country, it is quality of life. The comfort of knowing that after playing, you can have time with your family and go to public places without so much stress; he will have that. Obviously, Messi is well known around the world, but based on what he is used to, he will live a more peaceful life here."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Vela's comments shed light on the contrast between playing in Europe and MLS. In Europe, players like Messi often benefit from exceptional service, while MLS demands more individual effort and adaptability. However, Messi so far seems to have a hang of the league with four-goal contributions in his two games with Inter Miami.

Vela also highlights the quality of life and a more relaxed atmosphere that players can enjoy in the USA, offering Messi a new experience both on and off the pitch.

WHAT NEXT? Messi's Inter Miami and Vela's LAFC are currently awaiting their Leagues Cup Round of 32 fixtures as they face Orlando City and Juarez, respectively. The two teams could very well face off as early as August 19 in the final of the Leagues Cup if results go their way.