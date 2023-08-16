'Lionel Messi can be the image of American soccer' - Antoine Griezmann keeping a close eye on ex-Barcelona team-mate in MLS as he eyes his own American move

Antoine Griezmann is keeping a close eye on Lionel Messi's progress at Inter Miami as the French star remains interested in a move to MLS.

WHAT HAPPENED? Griezmann has previously said he'd like to play in MLS, having long been a fan of American sports and culture in general. Big players have been coming to the U.S. for the last two decades, but none have made the impact of Messi, who has already changed the league since arriving this summer.

Since signing for last-placed Inter Miami, Messi has scored nine goals in six games, leading the club to the final of the Leagues Cup. And his former team-mate Griezmann is among those watching on with amazement, with the Atletico Madrid star eyeing his own MLS move in the future.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Yes, I've followed it," Griezmann said when asked about MLS. "Leo Messi is one of the best players in history. All the stadiums fill up when he plays and, since he's been in the States, he's winning matches. I think they're now in a final match against Nashville. He's an incredible player and I think the best thing that MLS has done is to sign up Leo for advertising and also for the sport's quality. He can be the image of football in the United States."

He added: "There's been a growth of the local American league. This is my objective: to be there to end my football career, to be able to enjoy the league and all the other sports leagues there because I really follow them. I'm a true fan. I obviously want to be able to play there if I can, and play well and win things. I think that's going to be very good for the American league since Leo is there and Jordi [Alba].

"I think the new signings, the younger players from South America, this will improve the level of the league so I think that's the best thing they can do: sign up top-quality players so it will make the league bigger and stronger."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Griezmann has long stated his own desire to play in MLS, frequently traveling to the U.S. to take in both NBA and NFL games as he's a massive fan of the leagues. However, he still feels he has unfinished business at Atletico Madrid as he looks to win his first La Liga trophy this season.

"First of all, I would like to continue to make history here, to win the title here with Atletico," he said. "We'll see obviously the future but for me it's one of my objectives is to end up playing in MLS."

WHAT NEXT FOR GRIEZMANN AND MESSI? Griezmann and Atletico Madrid will begin their La Liga campaign this weekend when they travel to take on Real Betis, while his former team-mate Messi and Inter Miami will visit Nashville SC on Saturday as they look to win the club's first trophy in the Leagues Cup final.

