Lionel Messi opportunity giving Lisandro Martinez ‘goosebumps’ as Man Utd defender aids Argentina’s World Cup quest

Lisandro Martinez admits that the opportunity to play alongside Lionel Messi gives him “goosebumps”, with Argentina chasing down World Cup glory.

Albiceleste chasing down global crown

Talismanic captain leading the way

Red Devils defender along for the ride

WHAT HAPPENED? The Albiceleste continue to look to their talismanic captain for inspiration in that quest, with Messi having delivered so far in a Qatar 2022 campaign that has taken them to the quarter-final stage. Martinez has not figured as prominently in Lionel Scaloni’s plans, but the Manchester United defender is looking to make the most of any opportunity he gets to grace the same field as a seven-time Ballon d’Or winner.

WHAT THEY SAID: Martinez has told AD of working with an all-time great: “To see Lionel Messi giving everything on the pitch.. I get goosebumps. As a team-mate you give everything for him. He is the greatest of them all. To have him as my team-mate makes me extremely proud.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi has recorded three goals at the 2022 World Cup, and missed a penalty in the only game that has seen him draw a blank so far, with the mercurial 35-year-old desperate to get his hands on an elusive global crown.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Argentina will be back in knockout action on Friday when facing the Netherlands, with a place in the semi-finals up for grabs in that contest.