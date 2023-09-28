WATCH: Lionel Messi made his day! Young fan goes crazy after meeting Inter Miami star ahead of U.S. Open Cup final

A young fan turned out a smile bigger than his face as Lionel Messi greeted him before Wednesday's U.S. Open cup final!

Messi greets young fan

Argentine misses match due to injury

Inter Miami fall 2-1

WHAT HAPPENED? After missing Wednesday evening's cup final to injury, the Argentine was spotted pregame greeting a young fan in the tunnel, with a jubilant response like Christmas morning!

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Inter Miami have now played four matches without Messi since his arrival, and saw their first loss without the Argentine Wednesday evening as the Houston Dynamo defeated them 2-1 in the U.S. Open Cup final.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? The 36-year-old will look to get healthy as Inter Miami return to action on September 30 against NYCFC.

