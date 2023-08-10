Lionel Messi could land fan incredible $28k pay-out on 450-1 bet made after Argentine's sensational Inter Miami move as everyone tells him 'cash out!'

A fan could be set to win an incredible $28,000 on a 450-1 bet made after Argentine signed for Inter Miami, yet everyone is telling him to 'cash out'.

Fan makes double bet on Messi after MLS move

Could earn $28k if bet comes through

Twitter users urging him to 'cash out'

WHAT HAPPENED? The fan, named Brad, shared a screenshot of a bet he made for Messi to win the golden boot in the 2023 MLS season and also for Inter Miami to win the Leagues Cup. The Argentine and his side are into the quarter-final of the latter, where they'll play Charlotte. The MLS season, meanwhile, resumes in mid-August. Despite the lure of the huge sum, the supporter may decide to 'cash out' now and earn $771 (£605), which is what many Twitter users are urging him to do. If he stays the course, he could earn an eye-watering sum of $28,000 (£22k), should both events happen.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi has taken America by storm, and has already scored seven goals in four games in the Leagues Cup, so winning the golden boot in his first season in MLS is not beyond the realms of possibility.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? With Inter Miami bottom of the Eastern Conference, Messi will need to be at his best to shift them up the league table. Their next fixture in MLS is due to take place on August 26, where Tata Martino's side will face New York Red Bulls.