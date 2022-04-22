Inside Lionel Messi's incredible car collection - From $36m Ferrari to trio of Audis

Lionel Messi is undoubtedly one of the biggest brands in football apart from being one of the greatest footballers of all time.

After the Argentine's move to PSG from his boyhood club FC Barcelona, he now earns an annual salary of approximately $75 million. If we add his endorsements, Messi's yearly earnings add up to $110 million, according to Forbes.

He ranks second in the list of highest-earning footballers in the world right after his rival Cristiano Ronaldo who, at Manchester United, earns approximately $125 million from wages and endorsements.

The two superstars have been consistently topping the charts of the highest-earning footballers in the world for close to a decade now.

Getty Images

With a handsome pay, Messi quite expectantly leads a lavish lifestyle that includes an array of luxury cars in his garage.

Let's find out the cars which the superstar footballer drives.

Ferrari 335 S Spider Scaglietti | $36 Million

The most expensive car in Messi’s garage is undoubtedly the Ferrari 335 S Spider Scaglietti. Interestingly, he bought the car in an auction for a whopping $36 Million. Who came second in the auction? Cristiano Ronaldo.

Also known as ‘prancing horse of 1957’, the car is powered by a 4.0L naturally aspirated V12 engine and can reach a top speed of 300kmph.

Ferrari F430 Spyder | $164,490

Another Ferrari model that Messi uses is the Ferrari F430 Spyder. He paid $164,490 for this special model of Ferrari. The car is powered by a 4.3 L Ferrari F136 E V8 and generates 503hp.

‘Audi trio’ | $231,790

German car manufacturing giants Audi sponsored FC Barcelona up until 2019 and thus it is no surprise that being a former Barcelona player Messi owns an Audi car. In fact, he owns three cars, Audi RS6 which costs $108,000, Audi A7 which is priced at $69,200 and Audi Q7 for $54,590.

Pagani Zonda Tricolore | $2 million

Along with the Ferrari 335 S Spider Scaglietti, Messi owns the exotic Italian sports car Pagani Zonda, Tricolore edition. The car comprises a 7.3L V12 engine mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission. The Argentine paid around $2 million for the beauty.

Mercedes SLS AMG | $642,490

Mercedes SLS AMG is another exotic and classy car in possession of Messi for which he paid around $642,490 for the car. This Mercedes beauty comprises a 6.2-liter DOHC V8 engine which gives a brilliant performance. It is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful cars in Messi’s collection.

Maserati Gran Turismo MC Stradale | $242,100

Messi is often seen using the Maserati Gran Turismo MC Stradale whenever he is at his home in Argentina. The car has got a 4.7-litre V8 engine and it produces 444bhp and 510 Nm of torque. He paid $242,100 for this car.

Range Rover duo | $269,500

Range Rovers are one of the most luxurious and expensive SUV cars in the world and no surprise that Messi is a proud owner of two Range Rover models - Range Rover Vogue which costs around $200,000 and Range Rover Sport which comes for $69,500.

Cadillac Escalade | $75,195

Messi purchased this eight-seater Cadillac for $75,195. It is a perfect car for a family of five. The Cadillac Escalade is powered by a 420-hp V-8 mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Lexus RX 450h and a Mini Cooper | $66,533

The least expensive cars in Messi's collection are a Lexus RX 450h and Mini Cooper. The Lexus cost him around $46,800 and the Mini Cooper costs around $19,733.