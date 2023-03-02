Lionel Messi spends £175k on 35 GOLD personalised iPhones for World Cup-winning Argentina team-mates & staff

Lionel Messi has ordered gold iPhones for Argentina’s World Cup-winning squad, with 35 custom designs reportedly setting him back £175,000.

Albiceleste prevailed at Qatar 2022

Superstar captain led by example

Special gifts for those involved

WHAT HAPPENED? The Albiceleste emerged victorious at Qatar 2022, with Messi putting in another collection of talismanic displays as captain. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, who has just landed the FIFA Best men’s player of the year award, has finally got his hands on the one team prize that he coveted most.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: To recognise that achievement, Paris Saint-Germain superstar Messi has teamed up with IDESIGN GOLD to treat all of his team-mates and Argentina’s coaching staff to 24-carat Apple devices – with a serious shopping haul successfully delivered to the French capital.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Ben Lyons, CEO of iDesign Gold, has told The Sun: “Lionel is not only the Goat but he’s one of IDESIGN GOLD’s most loyal customers and got in touch with us a couple of months after the World Cup final. He said he wanted a special gift for all the players and staff to celebrate the amazing win but didn’t want the usual gift of watches. So, I suggested gold iPhones inscribed with their names, and he loved the idea.”

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Messi was awarded the Golden Ball at the 2022 World Cup, which honours the player of the tournament, and he continues to inspire those around him – and a legion of loyal followers across the globe that extends to several million – with his exploits at 35 years of age.