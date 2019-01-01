Lindelof: 90 per cent not good enough for Man Utd

The Swedish defender has called on everybody associated with the Red Devils to ensure that standards are not allowed to dip at Old Trafford

Victor Lindelof is looking for Manchester United to “give 100 per cent in everything”, with it vital that standards are not allowed to slip at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils were far from their best early in the 2018-19 campaign and paid the price.

A testing opening to the season under Jose Mourinho cost the Portuguese his job and saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer drafted in as his successor on an interim basis.

An 11-game unbeaten run to start his reign raised expectations, before Paris St-Germain brought United crashing back down to earth in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

The 2-0 defeat to the Ligue 1 giants, which saw Paul Pogba sent off and Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard pick up knocks, is being considered as a bump in the road.

Lindelof believes the Red Devils can press on again from this point, with the Sweden international defender telling Inside United of the recent resurgence at Old Trafford, saying: “It’s been very good in the last few weeks and we’ve been playing some good football.

“All the guys have shown their qualities. I think we have to keep going and continue to work really hard and do the things we’ve been doing. And we always have to give 100 per cent in everything. Not 90, always 100 – that’s very important.

”I’m just happy to be helping the team. I’m a team player and that’s the most important thing for me. I’m just happy that I can perform well and help us get the wins and not concede goals. Those are my objectives in every game.”

Lindelof has starred for United since Solskjaer took the reins but was unable to keep Kylian Mbappe and Co quiet on Tuesday.

He admits he is not a good loser and is hoping to avoid getting too accustomed to those feelings in the ongoing battle for a top-four finish and FA Cup success.

“I hate losing – that’s the worst thing I know,” added Lindelof, who joined United in the summer of 2017.

“I always want to win so, after a loss, I can be quite mad for a while and my wife knows that!

Article continues below

“She won’t speak with me for a little bit when I get home. But I also think it’s important to let it go too. It’s okay to be angry but, after a few hours, you have to move on and I’m very good at doing that.

“I’ll say ‘Okay, that’s now in the past, let’s move on and look forward to make sure it doesn’t happen again’. I love to win, but it’s the same thing, you’re happy for the win but, the day after, you then have to look forward and work hard for the next game.”

United’s next outing is set to see them face Chelsea in the fifth round of the FA Cup, before then playing host to arch-rivals Liverpool in a crunch Premier League clash.