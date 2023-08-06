'This is like a sick joke for me' - Megan Rapinoe reacts after missing crucial penalty in final USWNT outing

Megan Rapinoe says her penalty miss in the United States’ defeat to Sweden at the 2023 Women’s World Cup feels like a “sick joke”.

Defending champions crash out on spot-kicks

Legendary forward fluffed her lines

Walks away with 202 caps to her name

WHAT HAPPENED? The USWNT legend fluffed her lines from the spot in a dramatic shootout that ended with American dominance of the global game coming to an abrupt halt. The reigning champions, who captured the most prestigious of prizes in 2015 and 2019, have crashed out at the last-16 stage for the first time. Rapinoe’s glittering international career has now come to a close at 38 years of age, with the iconic forward acknowledging the sense of irony in bowing out on a low after previously scaling the highest of highs.

WHAT THEY SAID: Rapinoe told FOX Sports: “I thought we played really well. I'm so happy for us that we went out like that, playing the way we did. I mean this is like a sick joke for me personally. I'm just like this is dark comedy that I missed a penalty. I still just feel really grateful and joyful. I know it's the end and that's sad but to know this is really the only time I've been in one of these shows, how much success I've had and how much I’ve loved playing for this team. It's been an honour."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rapinoe earned 202 caps for the United States, scoring 63 goals, and walks away from international football having helped to revolutionise the women’s game. The 38-year-old admitted that seeing such changes has been one of the many highlights of her career. "I think this team has always fought for so much more and that's been the most rewarding part for me... To know that we've used our really special talent to do something that's changed the world forever. That means the most to me.”

WHAT NEXT? She will not form part of the U.S. rebuild that is now inevitable on the back of World Cup failure, with plenty of change expected to be implemented on and off the field.