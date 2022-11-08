‘Ligament damage’ still holding Haaland back but Guardiola confirms Man City striker has no broken bone in foot

Manchester City will not be rushing Erling Haaland’s recovery from a foot injury, with “ligament damage” still holding the striker back.

Injury picked up in meeting with Dortmund

Back among the goals versus Fulham

No decision on involvement against Chelsea

WHAT HAPPENED? The prolific Norwegian frontman did make a return to Premier League action on Saturday when netting a dramatic match-winning penalty against Fulham – his 23rd goal of a remarkable season – but he was only given 26 minutes in that contest and no decision has been made as yet regarding his availability for a Carabao Cup clash with Chelsea on Wednesday or upcoming international friendly dates with the Republic of Ireland and Finland.

WHAT THEY SAID: Guardiola told reporters when delivering an update on Haaland’s fitness, having seen him ruled out for two games with a problem picked up on Champions League duty against Borussia Dortmund: “He's not perfect still. We'll see tomorrow. Important is the bone is not broken. Just ligament damage a little bit. Not perfect right now. A week, 10 days, [we will] see what happens. If he feels good, he plays [for] Norway, it is so important for the players.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The depth in City’s squad means that they have plenty of cover for Haaland, with Julian Alvarez capable of leading the line, and Guardiola has no plans to dip into the winter transfer market regardless of what happens from this point. He added when quizzed on recruitment plans: “We're not going to sign anyone in January. We have the squad that we have and we are pleased with that.”

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? After facing Chelsea in domestic cup competition, City’s final outing before the World Cup break will see them play host to Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday.