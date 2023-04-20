A distraught Leroy Sane was consoled by Pep Guardiola after Manchester City trounced Bayern Munich in a Champions League quarter-final tie.

Bayern were beaten 4-1 by City in aggregate

Sane had broken down after the defeat in Munich

Guardiola offered support to his former player

WHAT HAPPENED? The Bavarians failed to turn around their fortunes as they were held to a 1-1 draw at Allianz Arena in the second leg match, after suffering a 3-0 defeat at Etihad to Manchester City last week, which saw them getting knocked out of the Champions League quarter-final by a 4-1 aggregate score to the English side. Guardiola, who previously worked with Sane at City before he signed for Bayern in 2020, was spotted offering an arm of support to the distraught player after the Champions League elimination.

In one image, the manager is seen taking a look at Sane's bruised lip which was caused after Sadio Mane punched him in the face after the loss at Etihad during a dressing room fight. Whereas, in the second picture, Guardiola is seen talking to the player as he wipes away the tears from his eyes.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Thomas Tuchel's reign at Bayern has got off to the worst possible start as the German giants have been knocked out of the DFB Pokal Cup and Champions League in the last five matches. During this period, Bayern have won just a single match against SC Freiburg in the Bundesliga. On Wednesday, the manager was sent off in the second half after he was booked for the second time following a furious outburst on the sidelines at the officials after one of his players was fouled.

WHAT NEXT? After getting knocked out of the cup competitions, Bayern have a job to do in the Bundesliga. They are two points ahead of Borussia Dortmund and with just eight rounds to go, they can hardly afford another slip. In their next fixture, they face Mainz away from home on Saturday.