'Leroy Sane never said anything like that' - Bayern Munich deny forward racially insulted Sadio Mane before physical altercation

Bayern Munich sports director Hasan Salihamidzic has denied that Leroy Sane made a racist statement before he was allegedly punched by Sadio Mane.

WHAT HAPPENED? The pair are said to have ended up in a physical altercation after they were beaten by Manchester City in the Champions League. It was reported that Mane punched Sane and a Senegalese journalist claimed that the Germany international made a racist comment which sparked the former Liverpool star's reaction. However, Salihamidzic has said that Sane made no such remarks.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We know this allegation made by a journalist. We spoke to Leroy about it. He assured us very clearly that he had never said anything like that and we believe him," Salihamidzic said on Sky. "We spent two days speaking openly with everyone involved and worked through that. For us, the matter is settled."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mane was suspended for one match by the German club and handed a €500,000 fine for his involvement in the incident. Meanwhile, Sane was seen with a swollen lip in his side's Bundesliga match against Hoffenheim on Saturday.

WHAT NEXT? After their weekend clash against Hoffenheim, Bayern will look to bounce back from their midweek upset when they host Manchester City in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie on Wednesday.