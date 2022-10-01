Lens vs Lyon: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The 2022-23 Ligue 1 season continues this weekend, as Lens welcome Lyon to face them at Stade Bollaert-Delelis. Far from traditional contenders, the hosts will be brimming with confidence, having enjoyed an unbeaten league campaign so far.
But their heavyweight hosts will have their eye fixed on bringing that run to an end, as they seek to reel in the top four - and the heart of the race for Europe - themselves.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.
Lens vs Lyon date & kick-off time
Game:
Lens vs Lyon
Date:
October 2/3, 2022
Kick-off:
7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET / 1:15am IST
Stream:
How to watch Lens vs Lyon on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on beIN SPORTS.
In the UK, fans can watch the game on BT Sport 2 and stream it on the BT Sport App, while in India, they can catch the match on Voot Select.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
US
beIN SPORTS
UK
BT Sport 2
BT Sport App
India
N/A
Voot Select
Lens squad & team news
Unbeaten all term - albeit with two draws in their last three - Lens are positively flying in Ligue 1 so far across the 2022-23 campaign.
They'll hope to keep that run going this time out too, though they'll have to do it without Jonathan Gradit, who is expected to be sidelined with a collarbone fracture.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Faríñez, Leca, Samba, Pandor
Defenders
Machado, Danso, Medina, Fortès, Haïdara, Boura, Gradit, Louveau
Midfielders
Onana, S. Fofana, Kakuta, Poręba, Cabot, Costa, Samed, Frankowski, Y. Fofana
Forwards
Sotoca, Buksa, Openda, Claude-Maurice, Saïd
Lyon squad and team news
Three losses on the bounce has dramatically redrawn the lines of Lyon's early season charge, but they'll hope they can strike back to winning ways this time out.
Having not been risked prior to the international break, Houssem Aouar could be in line to make his return to action this weekend for the visitors.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Lopes, Pollersbeck, Riou, Bonnevie
Defenders
Diomande, Tagliafico, Lukeba, Henrique, Boateng, D. Da Silva, Gusto
Midfielders
Tolisso, Caqueret, Aouar, Faivre, Reine-Adélaïde, Thiago Mendes, Lepenant, F. Da Silva
Forwards
Toko Ekambi, Dembélé, Cherki, Tetê, Barcola, Lacazette