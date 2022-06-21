Leicester City release 2022-23 home shirt inspired by iconic club moments

The new Leicester City home kit for 2022-23 borrows detailing from past club shirts

Adidas has taken a trip down memory lane to Leicester City's most iconic moments to design a shirt that celebrates the club's 'Create Iconic' campaign. This includes perhaps the most significant moment in the club's history when the Foxes clinched the Premier League title in true underdog fashion to become champions in the 2015-16 season.

But, the design elements used for the new shirt have also been borrowed from a little further back. A prominent white-collar and neck collar is synonymous with the sides of Jimmy Bloomfield in the 1970s. This is combined with intricacies from the shirts of the '80s, back when Gary Lineker and Alan Smith played for the team.

LEICESTER CITY

All the shirts are made using 60% recycled content, which comes from adidas' commitment to improving sustainability with their products. Shirts for Adults will be priced at £63.00 and £45.00 for juniors.

Leicester City's 2022/23 home kit will be released on the adidas site in the coming days.

