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Caitlin Casey

How to buy Leeds United 2026/27 tickets: Fixtures, Ticket Prices & more

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Leeds United
Premier League

Get yourself to a match day experience at Elland Road, including where to buy and current ticket prices

Leeds United head into the 2026/27 Premier League season with a full year of top-flight football back under their belt, after Daniel Farke guided the club to a comfortable 14th-placed finish last term, safe with three games to spare. It capped a dramatic campaign that saw Leeds sit in the relegation zone after just two rounds before a turnaround, built around a season-defining tactical switch in a win at Manchester City, transformed their form and even carried them to an FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

Now settled back among the Premier League's established names, Farke and his squad will be targeting further progress at Elland Road, with home clashes against Manchester United, Newcastle, Everton and Manchester City among the standout fixtures fans will want tickets for.

But how can you get your hands on Premier League tickets to see them this season? Allow GOAL to let you know just what options you have for seeing Leeds play at Elland Road.

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Leeds United's full 2026/27 Premier League fixture list

Leeds open the season away at Nottingham Forest and close it away at Crystal Palace. Below is the complete 38-match schedule, home and away, for the season ahead.

Date & TimeFixtureVenueTickets
Sat, Aug 22, 2026, 15:00Nottingham Forest vs Leeds UnitedThe City Ground (Away)Tickets
Sun, Aug 30, 2026, 14:00Leeds United vs BrentfordElland Road (Home)Tickets
Sat, Sep 5, 2026, 15:00Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leeds UnitedAmerican Express Stadium (Away)Tickets
Mon, Sep 14, 2026, 20:00Leeds United vs Newcastle UnitedElland Road (Home)Tickets
Sat, Sep 19, 2026, 15:00Leeds United vs Crystal PalaceElland Road (Home)Tickets
Sat, Oct 10, 2026, 15:00Arsenal vs Leeds UnitedEmirates Stadium (Away)Tickets
Sat, Oct 17, 2026, 15:00Leeds United vs Manchester UnitedElland Road (Home)Tickets
Sat, Oct 24, 2026, 15:00Sunderland vs Leeds UnitedStadium of Light (Away)Tickets
Sat, Oct 31, 2026, 16:00Bournemouth vs Leeds UnitedVitality Stadium (Away)Tickets
Sat, Nov 7, 2026, 15:00Leeds United vs Tottenham HotspurElland Road (Home)Tickets
Sat, Nov 21, 2026, 15:00Chelsea vs Leeds UnitedStamford Bridge (Away)Tickets
Sat, Nov 28, 2026, 15:00Leeds United vs Coventry CityElland Road (Home)Tickets
Wed, Dec 2, 2026, 20:00Manchester City vs Leeds UnitedEtihad Stadium (Away)Tickets
Sat, Dec 5, 2026, 15:00Leeds United vs Ipswich TownElland Road (Home)Tickets
Sat, Dec 12, 2026, 15:00Liverpool vs Leeds UnitedAnfield (Away)Tickets
Sat, Dec 19, 2026, 15:00Leeds United vs FulhamElland Road (Home)Tickets
Sat, Dec 26, 2026, 15:00Aston Villa vs Leeds UnitedVilla Park (Away)Tickets
Wed, Dec 30, 2026, 20:00Hull City vs Leeds UnitedMKM Stadium (Away)Tickets
Sat, Jan 2, 2027, 15:00Leeds United vs EvertonElland Road (Home)Tickets
Wed, Jan 6, 2027, 20:00Leeds United vs Manchester CityElland Road (Home)Tickets
Sat, Jan 16, 2027, 15:00Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds UnitedTottenham Hotspur Stadium (Away)Tickets
Sat, Jan 23, 2027, 15:00Leeds United vs ChelseaElland Road (Home)Tickets
Sat, Jan 30, 2027, 15:00Coventry City vs Leeds UnitedCoventry Building Society Arena (Away)Tickets
Sat, Feb 6, 2027, 15:00Leeds United vs BournemouthElland Road (Home)Tickets
Wed, Feb 10, 2027, 20:00Everton vs Leeds UnitedHill Dickinson Stadium (Away)Tickets
Sat, Feb 20, 2027, 15:00Leeds United vs Aston VillaElland Road (Home)Tickets
Sat, Feb 27, 2027, 15:00Fulham vs Leeds UnitedCraven Cottage (Away)Tickets
Wed, Mar 3, 2027, 20:00Leeds United vs Hull CityElland Road (Home)Tickets
Sat, Mar 13, 2027, 15:00Leeds United vs Brighton & Hove AlbionElland Road (Home)Tickets
Sat, Mar 20, 2027, 16:00Newcastle United vs Leeds UnitedSt James' Park (Away)Tickets
Sat, Apr 10, 2027, 15:00Leeds United vs Nottingham ForestElland Road (Home)Tickets
Sat, Apr 17, 2027, 15:00Brentford vs Leeds UnitedGtech Community Stadium (Away)Tickets
Sat, Apr 24, 2027, 15:00Leeds United vs LiverpoolElland Road (Home)Tickets
Sat, May 1, 2027, 15:00Ipswich Town vs Leeds UnitedPortman Road (Away)Tickets
Sat, May 8, 2027, 15:00Leeds United vs ArsenalElland Road (Home)Tickets
Sat, May 15, 2027, 15:00Manchester United vs Leeds UnitedOld Trafford (Away)Tickets
Sun, May 23, 2027, 15:00Leeds United vs SunderlandElland Road (Home)Tickets
Sun, May 30, 2027, 16:00Crystal Palace vs Leeds UnitedSelhurst Park (Away)Tickets

One of English football's most storied clubs, Leeds' return to the Premier League was confirmed back in 2025 after Farke's side won the Championship title with a club record 100 points.

The ground itself has seen its fair share of big results over the years, and after a solid season back among the elite, there will be big hopes that Farke's side can build on last term's foundations.

How to buy Leeds 2026/27 tickets?

Fans hoping to snap up a ticket at Elland Road this season can purchase their seat from Leeds United's official ticket portal. The website is the official first-hand retailer for Leeds United home tickets this term.

British football clubs tend to allocate tickets in three stages:

First to season ticket holders, then to club members, who are often ranked by loyalty points from previous purchases, finally to the public in the 'General Sale' period. You can also look at resale sites like StubHub and StubHub if you are happy to pick up a second-hand ticket, with both among the more recognised options for supporters chasing a late purchase, with options from as low as £73.

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How much are Leeds 2026/27 tickets?

There is a range of categories and prices available for Leeds matchday tickets at Elland Road, ranging from two-figure prices for both adults and concessions. There are multiple tiers to the pricing structure, and it is important to know the variety available:

  • With the exception of the East Stand Upper Wings, which are sold at a flat rate, every other area of the ground offers lower pricing for juniors and concessions, which may help you find a more affordable option if you are attending with family or those eligible.
  • Leeds categorise their matches according to demand and status, so ticket prices can vary depending on the opponent. The prices below are for Category A+ fixtures, the top-of-the-line games the club play, though these should be confirmed on the club's official site for the current season, as pricing is reviewed annually.
  • Tier 1 — East Central Lower, East Stand Upper and West Stand: £52.00 adult, £34.00 over 65, £24.00 junior, £26.00 young adult
  • Tier 2 — East Stand Upper Wings: £45.00 flat rate (adult, over 65, junior, young adult)
  • Tier 3 — North and South Stands: £45.00 adult, £31.00 over 65, £21.00 junior, £23.00 young adult
  • Tier 4 — Family Stand: £39.00 adult, £31.00 over 65, £11.00 junior, £23.00 young adult
  • Tier 5 — West Stand (Away Fans): £30.00 adult, £29.00 over 65, £24.00 junior, £26.00 young adult

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Frequently asked questions

In most cases, you have to be a Leeds United member if you want to buy tickets for Premier League matches, though non-members will occasionally be able to access tickets for cup fixtures.

There are several brackets of memberships, ranging from adult options through those for juniors. Each come with additional perks and privileges depending on the membership purchased.

Below are the prices for the 2025-26 campaign:

Adult

  • My Leeds+: £75
  • My Leeds: £50

Junior (U-16s)

  • My Leeds+: £45
  • My Leeds: £30

If you want to get your chance at a Leeds season ticket, your best bet is to keep an eye on updates and news on the official Leeds website. 

A Leeds season ticket is the only guaranteed way to ensure you can be there for every home game at Elland Road during a Premier League season. It guarantees you a reserved seat and a spot in the stands for all the action.

However, those hoping to purchase a season ticket for the first time are unlikely to be successful due to demand. Prospective buyers must sign up to the club’s waiting list, where they will be notified when a spot is available.

Due to high demand, it is not that easy to get your hands on Premier League tickets for Leeds United matches, with only a finite pool of seats available for each game.

Unsurprisingly, that can lead many fans to head to resale sites such as stubhub.co.uk in their efforts to bag tickets, though even then, it is not a foregone conclusion.

The best way to get tickets for Leeds matches is to ensure you have a membership and then plan in advance to see where you may have the best chance of obtaining a ticket.

You can book a tour around Elland Road; tours are limited in number and tend to be restricted to the off-season.

Tickets to tour the stadium are available on the official Leeds website, where you can book your preferred time and date.

Keep an eye on the club’s social media channels to discover when they will next be offered to the public.

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