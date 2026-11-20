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Daniel Farke has received a significant fitness boost as Leeds United prepare for their return to Premier League action against Chelsea this weekend. The German manager confirmed that several key first-team stars have navigated the international break successfully to bolster his squad for the trip to Stamford Bridge.

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Farke reveals Gudmundsson fitness surprise

The Leeds manager has expressed his relief after Gabriel Gudmundsson returned from international duty unscathed. The 27-year-old wing-back had been a major concern for the coaching staff after he was substituted at half-time during the recent victory over Tottenham Hotspur. Despite fears of a muscle problem, the defender featured heavily for Sweden, helping them secure promotion in the Nations League. His availability is a massive boost for the trip to London, especially with his unique ability to impact both ends of the pitch.

"A positive surprise," said Farke on the club's official website. "I was a bit concerned in the beginning, but everything's okay. Seemed to be just a neural problem and no hamstring injury or whatever. So I was happy that he came through, and then [the second game against Poland] was more or less a friendly for them. He was rested in the second game. I liked this also a lot if I'm honest. So definitely good news for us, and he was also back in training already today."

Triple injury boost for Stamford Bridge trip

Beyond Gudmundsson, the Whites have seen several other key figures return to full fitness. Anton Stach and Noah Okafor have both successfully completed a full week of training, marking a significant step up in their respective recoveries. Adding to the positive news, Dominic Calvert-Lewin is also back in training following his involvement with the England national team. The striker has reported no issues following his international commitments, ensuring Farke has his primary focal point available to lead the line against Xabi Alonso's side.

"He [Stach] was a full week back in training, today, last week, still a bit like part integrated and a bit of individual rehab work. Similar to Noah [Okafor], so both of them had a full training week and it was definitely beneficial. Dominic [Calvert-Lewin], since he came back from England duties, is also back in training and no problems, so definitely good news," he explained.

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Keeping James Trafford grounded

While the fitness updates were the primary focus, Farke also took time to address the rising stock of goalkeeper James Trafford. The young shot-stopper has earned widespread acclaim following a series of heroic performances, including a standout display against Spain. However, Farke is determined to ensure Trafford does not get carried away with the sudden media attention surrounding his international exploits.

"Since he came back and everyone is singing his praises he just got stick from me," joked Farke. "So I make sure as a young lad, I know that he stays humble and grounded because all pundits and the whole country and everyone is singing his praises right now. I've spoken so much about him, that he is for us outstanding. He has unbelievable potential, but again, show this with consistency over a whole season."

Sudden international hype

Farke has brushed off the sudden hysteria surrounding his Leeds United star's international exploits, insisting that producing top-tier talent is simply part of the club's DNA. The Whites boss remains entirely unfazed by the global attention, making it abundantly clear that a player from Elland Road dominating on the world stage shouldn't be treated as a shock by the wider footballing community. "Everyone is right now surprised that the Leeds United player is shining even for his country," he concluded.