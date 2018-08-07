Leeds United chants: Lyrics & videos to the most popular Elland Road songs

Heading to Championship side Leeds' home ground this season? Here's what you can expect to hear during your trip to Elland Road.

Leeds United are heading towards their 100th anniversary as a club and have won many trophies and titles over time.

The club are in the second-tier of English football and will push for promotion to the Premier League under new manager Marcelo Bielsa.

Leeds fans are well-known for their chants, often aimed at rivalries both locally and nationally.

Goal has collected lyrics and videos of some of the chants being sung at Leeds games both home and away.

Marching On Together

Marching On Together!

We're gonna see you win

na na na na na na

We are so proud,

We shout it out loud we love you Leeds! Leeds! Leeds!

Glory, Glory, Leeds United

Glory, glory Leeds United

Glory, glory Leeds United

Glory, glory Leeds United

They're the greatest football team in all the land

All Leeds, aren't we?

All Leeds, aren't we? (repeated)

We all love Leeds