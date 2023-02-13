Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani backtracks on appointment of former Ajax boss Alfred Schreuder

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani has opted against making Alfred Schreuder the club's new manager despite talks over the weekend.

WHAT HAPPENED? With Leeds United stuck in a relegation battle and now without a manager after the sacking of Jesse Marsch, the club are desperate to get a new head coach in the hot seat. It emerged over the weekend that former Ajax manager Schreuder was in Leeds to discuss potentially taking the job, but a new report from Dutch outlet De Telegraaf states that he will not be handed a contract.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Radrizzani, while charmed by Schreuder, was not convinced that he had the experience or the knowledge of the Premier League to steer Leeds away from relegation. Sporting director Victor Orta, meanwhile, was convinced that the recently dismissed Ajax boss could do the job, with the plan being that Alfred's brother Dick - current PEC Zwolle boss - would join him in west Yorkshire.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Schreuder was chosen to replace the departing Erik ten Hag at Ajax for the 2022-23 season, but failed to ever truly get the club off the floor in their new era and was sacked at the beginning of the year after leading them to a run of seven league games without victory.

He was in England for talks with Leeds, but also to catch up with Ten Hag and former colleague Steve McClaren. But with the Dutchman now out of the running, the club need to act fast to find a replacement for Marsch, who was dismissed after the 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest. In that time, Leeds have played Manchester United twice, taking one point from a possible six.

WHAT NEXT FOR LEEDS? The club's ownership comes into American hands on July 1 and after two seasons back in England's top flight, relegation back to the Championship would be disastrous. The Whites travel to Everton on Saturday, in a game that could prove crucial in the battle to stay in the Premier League, thus a swift solution to their vacant manager's position is paramount.