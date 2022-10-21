Leave Chelsea in £100m transfer? Mount addresses questions over his future at Stamford Bridge

Mason Mount claims to be “very happy” at Chelsea and has no desire to speculate on whether a big-money transfer could form part of his future.

Homegrown star in west London

Established international performer

Feels settled in current surroundings

WHAT HAPPENED? The Stamford Bridge academy graduate has seen a number of domestic and international colleagues secure high-profile moves elsewhere, with England teammate Jack Grealish becoming the most expensive player in British football when joining Manchester City for £100 million ($111m) in 2021. Mount is considered to occupy a similar talent bracket, as a proven Premier League playmaker, but he is giving no thought to taking on a new challenge outside of west London.

WHAT THEY SAID: Mount told Tatler when asked if he could be prised from Chelsea’s clutches in a nine-figure transfer deal: “I don’t know. The money is… I’ve always obviously been a Chelsea boy. I’m very, very happy here. We’ve been winning some silverware, which is a big goal of mine, I always want to win things.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mount is up to 174 appearances for Chelsea – the club he joined at the age of six – and has savoured Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup triumphs during his time with the Blues, while also reaching three FA Cup finals.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR MOUNT? The 23-year-old, who has 32 international caps to his name, will be hoping to form part of England’s plans at the 2022 World Cup, while he is also looking to help Chelsea secure more major silverware and another top-four finish in the Premier League.