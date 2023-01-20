Leandro Trossard Arsenal shirt number: New signing takes jersey worn by expensive flop Pepe

Leandro Trossard has decided on his new Arsenal shirt number, which was previously worn by £72 million ($89m) flop Nicolas Pepe.

Trossard signed for Arsenal on Friday

Will wear No.19 shirt

Jersey previously worn by Pepe

WHAT HAPPENED? Trossard was announced as a new Arsenal player on Friday after the club secured a deal worth £26m ($32m) with Brighton. That is just over a third of the amount the Gunners shelled out to Lille for Pepe in 2019, although the two players do have one thing in common - the No.19 shirt.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: That's the choice of the recently acquired Belgium international, who could have elected for the No.13, 15 or 20 jerseys also currently available. Trossard will be hoping the shirt number is where the similarities with Pepe end, though, with the Ivorian currently on loan at Nice having scored just 27 goals in 112 appearances for the Gunners. Trossard already boasts seven strikes for Brighton this season alone, and will be hoping to add to that tally for Mikel Arteta's side.

DID YOU KNOW? Trossard leaves Brighton having led the way in the club's 2022-23 stats for: goals (seven); expected goals (4.4); touches in the opposition box (101); open play chances created (23); and possession won in the final third (20).

WHAT NEXT FOR TROSSARD? With the No.19 on his back, the 28-year-old could be ready to feature against Manchester United on Sunday.