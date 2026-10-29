Top meets bottom! Paris Saint-Germain out to consolidate lead as Le Havre fight for survival

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Paris Saint-Germain head to Stade Oceane on Friday night aiming to build on their five-game winning streak in Ligue 1. Manager Luis Enrique warned his players against complacency when facing bottom-of-the-table Le Havre.

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Champions look to build momentum at Stade Oceane

Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain travel to face bottom-placed Le Havre at Stade Oceane on Friday night. Luis Enrique's side arrive on the back of five consecutive victories across all competitions, including a 4-2 Champions League win over Barcelona and a 2-0 league triumph against Lyon.

PSG hold top spot in Ligue 1 with 17 points from eight matches.

Meanwhile, host Le Havre remain winless at the foot of the table following a thrilling 4-3 defeat to Marseille.

Enrique warns of potential pitfalls against winless hosts

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Enrique insisted his players will not take Didier Digard's side lightly. "Being top of the table is an incentive to keep winning," Enrique declared.

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"Every time we’ve faced teams considered to be weaker, we’ve had problems. Even though we’re top of the table and they’re bottom, there will be difficult moments to manage."

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"It’s a test and a challenge for us... They cause problems with their centre-forward and their wingers," the Spanish coach added.

Injury blows test squad depth ahead of away trip

PSG navigate significant injury setbacks, most notably Khvicha Kvaratskhelia suffering a season-ending anterior cruciate ligament injury against Barcelona. Defender Marquinhos also misses out with a thigh problem, though Enrique ruled out emergency transfer moves.

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Le Havre carry their own severe injury list, with Stephan Zagadou, Lionel Mpasi-Nzau, Timothee Pembele, and Elias Jelert all sidelined.

Enrique highlighted squad rotation, praising bench options like Senny Mayulu and Mika Godts for stepping up in recent games.

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Title race intensity builds as PSG target three points

A victory at Le Havre would consolidate PSG's position at the summit of Ligue 1.

The champions aim to extend their lead over second-placed Rennes before turning their focus back to European duties.

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Kick-off at Stade Oceane is set for Friday evening.