Anselm Noronha

Lazio vs Bayern Munich: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch UCL game

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Lazio and Bayern Munich, as well as kick-off time and team news

Both Lazio and Bayern Munich are coming into their Champions League Round of 16 first leg tie on the back of shaky domestic form.

Although they have made it through to the last-four in Coppa Italia, Maurizio Sarri's Eagles lost the Italian Super Cup title to Inter and are 23 points off the Serie A summit despite last weekend's 3-1 league win at Cagliari.

Following an early exit in DFB-Pokal, Bayern have also lost further ground in the Bundesliga title race after a 3-0 loss to Bayer Leverkusen at the weekend.

While Lazio finished second to Atletico Madrid (W3 D1 L2) in Group E of the Champions League group stage, the Bavarians topped Group A with an unbeaten record (W5 D1).

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Lazio vs Bayern Munich kick-off time & stadium

Date:February 15, 2024
Kick-off time:7 am AEDT
Venue:Stadio Olimpico

The UEFA Champions League match online between Lazio and Bayern Munich will be played at Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy.

It will kick off at 7 am AEDT on Thursday, February 15, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Lazio vs Bayern Munich online - TV channels & live streams

Stan SportWatch here

In Australia, the game is available to watch and stream online live through Stan Sport.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Lazio team news

Sarri will welcome back Nicolo Rovella from suspension, but the Juventus loanee will have to see of competition from Danilo Cataldi and Matias Vecino to start alongside Matteo Guendouzi and Luis Alberto in the middle.

Patric, Mattia Zaccagni and Diego Gonzalez are nursing their respective injuries, while talisman Ciro Immobile should once again lead the three-man frontline.

Lazio possible XI: Provedel; Marusic, Romagnoli, Gila, Hysaj; Guendouzi, Rovella, Alberto; Isaksen, Immobile, F. Anderson

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Provedel, Sepe, Mandas
Defenders:Casale, Romagnoli, Gila, Marusic, Pellegrini, Kamenovic, Hysaj
Midfielders:Rovella, Cataldi, Guendouzi, Alberto, Vecino, Lazzari, Kamada, A. Anderson, Fernandes
Forwards:Immobile, Castellanos, F. Anderson, Isaksen, Pedro, Lombardi

Bayern Munich team news

The onus will be on Harry Kane in front of goal once again, amid the absence of the likes of Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry through injuries.

Konrad Laimer and Bouna Sarr are also confined to the treatment room, while Alphonso Davies is a doubt with a muscle problem.

The Bavarians have added Sacha Boey, Eric Dier and Bryan Zaragoza to their roster since the group stage games, but Zaragoza is set to miss out due to illness.

Bayern Munich possible XI: Neuer; Mazraoui, Upamecano, Kim, Guerreiro; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sane, Muller, Musiala; Kane

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Neuer, Ulreich
Defenders:De Ligt, Upamecano, Kim, Dier, Davies, Guerreiro, Mazraoui, Boey
Midfielders:Kimmich, Pavlovic, Goretzka, Muisala
Forwards:Kane, Sane, Choupo-Moting, Muller, Tel

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Lazio and Bayern Munich across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
March 17, 2021Bayern Munich 2-1 LazioUEFA Champions League
February 23, 2021Lazio 1-4 Bayern MunichUEFA Champions League

Useful links

