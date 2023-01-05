Lazio hit with partial stadium closure after racist chants at Samuel Umtiti

Lazio have been handed a partial stadium closure for their next home game after their fans racially abused Lecce's Samuel Umtiti and Lameck Banda.

Lazio fans abused Umtiti and Banda

Match had to be stopped by referee

Must play next game without section of fans

WHAT HAPPENED? The Serie A match at Lecce on Wednesday had to be stopped temporarily by the referee because of chants directed at the pair from the Lazio end, which left Umtiti in tears because of the abuse aimed at him. The Italian authorities have hit Lazio with a partial stadium ban for their next match at the Stadio Olimpico.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lazio have been hit with sanctions by the authorities on several occasions because of the discriminatory behaviour of their supporters.

WHAT THEY SAID?: The Roman club released a statement condemning the chants. It read: "Lazio has always opposed all forms of racism and discrimination with all the means available, putting in place initiatives aimed at repressing these phenomena, making its fans aware of this issue and acting in the appropriate offices to protect its image.

"Even today, Lazio condemns those who have become the protagonists of this despicable, shameful and anachronistic gesture and will, as always, offer the maximum collaboration to the authorities to identify those responsible. Lazio fans are not racist and cannot be associated with a few individuals who seriously harm the club's image."

WHAT NEXT FOR LAZIO? The capital club will serve the ban on Sunday when they take on Empoli at home in Serie A.