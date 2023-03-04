WATCH: Absolute rocket! Lazio's Matias Vecino pounces on Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's error as runaway Serie A leaders Napoli suffer rare defeat

Matias Vecino's thunderbolt half-volley condemned Napoli to their first home defeat of the season.

First home defeat

Still hold 17-point lead

Lazio up to second

WHAT HAPPENED? Vecino's stunning strike came midway through the second half and consigned the league leaders to just their second defeat of the campaign. The Uruguayan midfielder pounced on Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's loose clearing header and absolutely clattered the ball into the back of the net.

Napoli came close to levelling when a Victor Osimhen header hit the crossbar and sparked an almighty goalmouth scramble, but the visitors held on for a win that put them second.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The loss was a rare blip in Napoli's stunning season. Their only previous defeat had come against Roma in January. With a 17-point lead over their rivals with 13 games remaining the defeat is unlikely to hamper their relentless march to a first title since 1990.

WHAT NEXT FOR NAPOLI? The runaway Serie A leaders have a week to rest their legs before taking on Atalanta at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona next Saturday.