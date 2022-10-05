Lautaro Martinez's agent says he has 'received many calls' & refuses to rule out Inter exit amid Bayern interest

Lautauro Martinez's agent has not ruled out the chance of the attacker leaving Inter amid ongoing interest from clubs including Bayern Munich.

Martinez attracted interest last summer

Opted to stay with Inter

Agent has refused to rule out exit

WHAT HAPPENED? Martinez has established himself as one of the premier strikers in world football. He played a starring role as Inter went close to the Serie A title last season and his goalscoring pedigree attracted interest from some of Europe's other elite clubs, according to his agent Alejandro Camano.

WHAT HE SAID: “I wouldn’t be surprised [if Bayern's interest is serious] because, as I said, there are always requests. But today Lautaro has very clear ideas," he told TyC Sports in Argentina. “He thinks about Inter and the World Cup. In the last transfer window there were chances to leave for impressive sums but he realised it was better not to change.

"He is in the top 10 players worldwide and although I have received many calls, he has two priorities by the end of the year: Inter and the national team."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Inter have struggled to replicate the form of last season so far this term. They sit ninth in Serie A after eight games and Martinez has only been able to contribute three goals.

WHAT NEXT FOR MARTINEZ? The next couple of months are really important for Martinez. He must first help Inter get back on track in the league before jetting off to Qatar to help Argentina compete for their third World Cup crown.