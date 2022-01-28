Lampard set to be named Everton manager
Nizaar Kinsella
Getty Images
Frank Lampard is set to be named Everton manager, GOAL can confirm.
The former Chelsea boss has beaten Duncan Ferguson and Vitor Perreira to the job after a series of interviews today in London.
Lampard is expected to try and bring along members of his coaching staff from Chelsea as he returns to management just over a year after departing the Blues.
More to come...