15-year-old Lamine Yamal becomes youngest Barcelona player ever included in first-team squad ahead of Atletico Madrid clash

15-year-old Lamine Yamal has been named in Barcelona's squad ahead of their game against Atletico Madrid.

WHAT HAPPENED? With a huge game at home to Atletico Madrid on the horizon in their bid for a first La Liga title since 2019, Barcelona have put their trust in youth by making 15-year-old Yamal the youngest player to ever feature in a first-team squad for the club.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Born in 2007, Yamal has spent the bulk of his youth career in Barcelona's famed La Masia institution, but is already representing Spain at Under-19 level. Ahead of this weekend's clash, Xavi told reporters: "Trust me, Lamine Yamal has really tremendous skills. He can mark an era at this club.

“We are not afraid to call him, as Lamine can help us despite being 15 years old. He has a lot of personality and talent."

AND WHAT'S MORE: Yamal is a left-footed forward with an impressive versatility to his game, and is considered to be one of La Masia's gems. Despite his age, he has made six appearances for Barcelona in the UEFA Youth League this season, often from the right flank.

He began training with the first-team at the end of 2022 and is set to sign a professional deal with the club imminently - a mark of his huge potential.

WHAT NEXT FOR YAMAL? Set to celebrate his 16th birthday in July, Yamal could become the Blaugrana's youngest-ever debutant if he is handed minutes against Atletico this weekend, ahead of Vicenc Martinez of the 1940s, and more recent names such as Ansu Fati, Bojan and Gavi.