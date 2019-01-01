LaLiga weekend preview: Real Madrid and Barcelona in action

There are top-of-table clashes at the Santiago Bernabeu and Camp Nou in store as LaLiga title race hots up this weekend

Expect drama in what’s already shaping up as a particularly unpredictable LaLiga title race this weekend, with leaders the only unbeaten side but five other teams within just two points of the top after much excitement so far.

Real Madrid will look to defend their position in Saturday afternoon’s clash with surprise packages Granada who come to the Bernabeu second in the table due to the best start in the Andalusian club’s history.

Zinedine Zidane’s side have returned to form with seven points from their last nine available, but Diego Martinez’s men have been in even better form and have already scored 10 goals in four away games.

Saturday’s programme begins to the south of the Spanish capital where bottom side are out looking for their first LaLiga victory of 2019/20, while visitors are strong at home but have lost each of their three away games so far.

Two teams who celebrated much needed victories last weekend meet later on Saturday, with hosts aiming to continue their evolution under new coach Albert Celades, while Deportivo travel with confidence boosted but knowing they have not won at Mestalla since 2001-2002.

Something will have to break at El Sadar in Saturday’s late fixture; Osasuna’s tight defence has only conceded two goals in their three home games so far, while are LaLiga’s top scorers with 18 goals, including six from LaLiga’s top scorer Gerard Moreno.

Sunday’s lunchtime game already has the look of a relegation six pointer about it: 19th-placed RCD Mallorca welcome 18th-placed to San Moix.

The newly promoted Balearic Islanders have not won since opening day, while the Catalans are still learning to balance LaLiga and commitments.

The action then switches to Galicia in the north-west, where welcome . The Basques have won on four of their last five visits to Balaidos, but Celta will want to give their fans something to cheer about having just won once at home so far this term.

go for their first home victory of 2019/20 when Atletico de Madrid visit the Estadio Jose Zorrilla on Sunday afternoon; the omens are good for Diego Simeone’s side who have won on their last four visits to the Castillian city.

and both saw unbeaten runs end last week, so their meeting at the Reale Arena on Saturday afternoon offers impressive new signings Martin Odegaard and Jason to guide their teams to success once again.

LaLiga’s weekend finishes with a cracker as host just as both teams have hit better form following rollercoaster starts to the season. The Andalusians have lost their last seven visits to the Camp Nou - but have already won twice on the road this season. A win for either side would ensure they remain right in the title race going into next week’s international break.

Catch all this weekend’s LaLiga Santander action on Supersport HD 7. All games are Live through the weekend and available on DStv Premium and Compact.