Lahoz's last dance! Controversial referee to make Camp Nou return with Barcelona fans likely to jeer him before retirement

- Will take charge of La Liga clash
- Card-happy referee to retire at season's end
- Could be his last Barcelona game
WHAT HAPPENED? Lahoz last refereed at Camp Nou in December, handing out 17 cards in Barcelona's 1-1 draw with Espanyol. At one point, the oft-criticised referee showed six yellows in four minutes, while also sending of Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba for dissent.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lahoz was removed from refereeing duties for a short spell following that game, and has announced that he will be retiring at the end of the season. The official also made headlines during the World Cup, when he handed out 18 yellow cards in a quarter-final clash between Argentina and Netherlands, including three after the final whistle. He was sent home after that now-infamous showing.
WHAT NEXT? Lahoz will step out onto the Camp Nou field for what could be the last time on Monday, and will hang up his whistle at the end of the season.