Thriller against Union was MLS at its best, but LAFC will need to be much better as CCL clash with Cruz Azul looms

Sunday's battle was absolutely thrilling for the neutral, but the Concacaf Champions League will need Bob Bradley's side to find a new level

Over the years, the idea of " After Dark" has become part of the league's culture. It originally began as a joke but, like all good jokes, it was based in fact. For some reason, this league can get a little weird sometimes, especially after sundown.

Sunday's match between and the was the weirdest of the weird. It was a match that had everything but a moment to exhale.

Did you ask for another Carlos Vela stunner? We got one. Are you a fan of curlers? We had two of those. Did you have the foresight to predict a 40-yard goal from a center back, because we somehow got one of those as well. For the masochists among us, there was even Jose Martinez tackling everything in sight despite having blood pour from his face for nearly half the match.

For the neutral, Sunday's 3-3 draw between LAFC and the Union was as entertaining as it gets. This was MLS at the league's best: chaotic, energetic and downright fun.

Perhaps the only man in the stadium that didn't have much fun is Bob Bradley, LAFC's manager, who said at halftime that the game was far too open for his liking. From that point, though, this match went from an open game to pure track meet, surely to Bradley's dismay.

By and large, the first half was a very fun affair. Sergio Santos' 29th-minute curler was beautiful. Vela's incredible free-kick nine minutes later was even better. It had the signs of a fun game with both teams showing well enough in the attack.

But, in comparison to the madness of the second half, the first half was a snoozer. The Union scored in the 48th minute. LAFC scored a minute later. The Union scored in the 69th minute. LAFC scored two minutes later. It was a heavyweight slugfest with both sides abandoning any idea of blocking punches. This was haymaker after haymaker after haymaker.

And it's hard to pick a defining moment. Was it Jakob Glesnes' 40-yard missile of a free-kick, his first in MLS? Was it Rossi's answer just a moment later? Was it the goal from Brenden Aaronson just hours before he heads off to join the U.S. U-23s or Eddie Segura's response to guide an LAFC side that just wouldn't fall on home turf? Could it have been one of Andre Blake's eight saves, as the Union keeper silenced recent doubters with a wonderful performance in goal?

However, while Sunday's match will send fans home happy, it was also a worrying sign for LAFC. They have bigger fish to fry this week against Cruz Azul as the Concacaf quarterfinals begin. Bradley's side was able to pull off a miracle to take down Club Leon last round, but you can't turn water into wine each and every week.

This year's LAFC team is perhaps MLS' best hope at claiming a first-ever CCL title but, unlike last year, their flaws are easy to see. Last year's LAFC team was as balanced as any in league history, with a free-flowing attack and a league-best defence. This year, with Walker Zimmerman now in Nashville, the backline is a question mark, and Sunday's match did little to provide any answers. They got a clean sheet against Miami in their opener of course, but their clashes with the Union and Club Leon have shown that there is an obvious weakness this season.

For LAFC to take down a second Liga MX power, they'll need to be much cleaner than on Sunday. The game cannot be this free-flowing. LAFC cannot come from behind time after time, even if they have Vela on the field.

Sunday's match was a game with big goals, big moments and a big scoreline. It had everything that makes this sport fun. But if LAFC wants to represent MLS well this week, if they want to take down another Liga MX foe, they'll need to find a new level.

This match may have been MLS at its best but, if they want to make history, LAFC will need to be much, much better.