LAFC midfielder Timothy Tillman joins brother Malik in completing one-time switch from Germany to USMNT

Timmy Tillman has completed a one-time switch to the U.S. men's national team with FIFA approving the midfielder's change.

WHAT HAPPENED? Tillman, older brother of USMNT and Rangers star Malik, filed a change of association with FIFA, having previously represented Germany as a youth player. With FIFA's approval, Tillman is now committed to the USMNT at the international level.

Tillman signed with LAFC earlier this year and has scored two goals in 10 appearances. Tillman has previously played in Bayern Munich's youth system before featuring for Nurnberg and Greuther Furth.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: When Tillman makes his USMNT debut, he would join Malik to become the ninth set of brothers to represent the USMNT. The most recent set is the Aaronson brothers, with both Paxten joining his brother Brenden by making his debut in January.

WHAT THEY SAID?: “To represent the United States is obviously making me proud. I’m really honored to do so and I’m looking forward to the future with the United States,” Tillman said. “Telling my family about it was really exciting. As a kid, my brother and I dreamt of playing for a national team together and now we’re one step closer.”

WHAT NEXT FOR USMNT AND TILLMAN? Tillman could make his debut as soon as next month, when the USMNT face Mexico in the semi-finals of the CONCACAF Nations League on June 15. Once the Nations League is complete, the U.S. will then take part in the Gold Cup, which runs from June 24-July 16.

