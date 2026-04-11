Ladbrokes x LFC - Play on the Pitch Competition

Every Liverpool fan has had the same dream - walking out onto the Anfield pitch, looking up at the famous Kop and feeling the butterflies as you soak up the atmosphere ahead of kick-off. The pitch is perfect, not an inch of grass out of place, and there is a swelling sense of pride as you prepare to fight for the historic badge on your chest.

Usually, that’s where the dream ends, but not this season. Thanks to Ladbrokes, the Official Betting Partner of Premier League giants Liverpool, that “what if” feeling is set to become a reality.

The Play on the Pitch competition is back. Get ready once again for an experience like no other, as Ladbrokes gives fans the chance to lace up their boots, pull on the iconic kit and take part in a match at Anfield on May 25.

The Full VIP Treatment

Fans have seen behind-the-scenes videos from inside the dressing room, clips of tunnel walks, and the famous crest above the players’ heads. Perhaps you have visited Anfield for a stadium tour, but this is different. This is the full matchday experience.

Winners won’t just be posing for a photo in front of Arne Slot’s seat in the dugout; you’ll be taking part in a team meet-and-greet, getting kitted out in Ladbrokes-branded gear, and playing in a game alongside a Liverpool legend.

There is no doubt that a day like this can be a bit of a whirlwind. However, there is no need to worry as Ladbrokes are pulling out all the stops to make the occasion as memorable as possible.

The package includes:

• Play in a match at Anfield on May 25 with fans and an LFC legend

• Matchday transfers to and from the stadium

• A one-night stay in a Liverpool hotel for you and a guest

• Team meet and greet event, including food and refreshments

• A Ladbrokes-branded kit and merchandise gift bag to remember this epic adventure

GOAL

On top of all those benefits, every winner may bring a guest (18+) to watch from the stands and join in with the celebrations afterwards.

How to Get Your Name on the Team Sheet

Participating in the competition is easy, but you’ll need to move quickly. Only fans aged 25 and over are eligible to enter.

To put your name in the hat, opt-in via the Ladbrokes website and place a minimum £5 (or €5) bet builder on any football market - pre-match or in-play. Whether it’s backing a late winner in the Premier League or casting your eye over the European fixtures, that £5 entry gives you a shot at stepping out onto the hallowed turf at Anfield.

If you’ve been watching from the stands or sat at home, dreaming of what it would be like to live a day in the life of a Liverpool legend, this is the perfect opportunity to make that dream a reality and experience it firsthand.

The deadline for entries is 23:59 on April 30, 2026, so there is still time to get involved before the season reaches its climax.

Click here to enter the Play on the Pitch competition now

25+. 12:00 01/01/26 - 23:59 30/04/26. Monthly opt-in. Place a £5/€5+ Bet Builder on any Football market (min odds ½) for 1 entry into Monthly Prize Draw. Chance to win 1 night stay in Liverpool & 1 place to ‘Play On The Pitch’ at Anfield. Max 1 entry per player/month. Restrictions & T&Cs apply.