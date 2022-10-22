Lacklustre Liverpool have already lost more times than all of last season - in just 11 games

- Forest beat Liverpool for first time since 1996
- Former Red Taiwo Awoniyi scores winner
- Third PL loss this season for Klopp
WHAT HAPPENED? The Reds travelled to the City Ground for the early kick-off on Saturday, but left empty-handed as Steve Cooper's side eked out a hugely important 1-0 win; just their second of the season.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Defeat for Liverpool means they have lost three of their 11 Premier League games played this season, which is more than they lost in the entirety of the 2021-22 campaign (two in 38).
IN TWO PHOTOS:
DID YOU KNOW? Liverpool have never won in six Premier League visits to the City Ground (D3, L3).
THE VERDICT:
WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Reds face a trip to Amsterdam in the midweek to take on Ajax in the Champions League, in an unlikely battle to wrestle top spot away from Napoli in the group stages.