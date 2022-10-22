Lacklustre Liverpool have already lost more times than all of last season - in just 11 games

After losing 1-0 to Nottingham Forest on Saturday, Liverpool having now suffered more defeats in the league than the entire 2021-22 season.

Forest beat Liverpool for first time since 1996

Former Red Taiwo Awoniyi scores winner

Third PL loss this season for Klopp

WHAT HAPPENED? The Reds travelled to the City Ground for the early kick-off on Saturday, but left empty-handed as Steve Cooper's side eked out a hugely important 1-0 win; just their second of the season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Defeat for Liverpool means they have lost three of their 11 Premier League games played this season, which is more than they lost in the entirety of the 2021-22 campaign (two in 38).

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty/PressBox

Getty

DID YOU KNOW? Liverpool have never won in six Premier League visits to the City Ground (D3, L3).

THE VERDICT:

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Reds face a trip to Amsterdam in the midweek to take on Ajax in the Champions League, in an unlikely battle to wrestle top spot away from Napoli in the group stages.