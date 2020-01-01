'La Liga, Serie A or Bundesliga would be a nice change' - Wilshere backs himself for move to big European league

The 28-year-old's contract at West Ham was terminated earlier this month and he hopes to continue his career in another country

Jack Wilshere says he would be open to a move to , or following his release from West Ham.

The Premier League side terminated the 28-year-old's contract this month after manager David Moyes told him he did not have a place in his plans.

The midfielder is searching for a new club and would like to continue his career in another top league in Europe, though he would also consider joining a team in the United States.

" , Italy or Germany would be a nice change for me. Not many English players have done it," he told Sky Sports. "I always watch La Liga, it was always something I thought about. I like the league, I think it's more technical than the English game. I think it's somewhere I could really show what I can do.

"I don't think I'm too young for the . I think there's been a big improvement in that league. If the right opportunity came up I'd be open to it."

He continued: "I want to play for a club where I feel like I'm an important part of it. I just want to play games - I want to get back to playing 25 to 30 games a season, when you can really get your confidence back and a smile on your face.

"Just playing football, what I used to do when I was a little bit younger. I still feel like I can do it and I want to prove everyone wrong.

"The most important thing for me is finding a club, getting a run of games and playing well. Then you put yourself in the manager's head."

Wilshere's former team-mate Mesut Ozil also finds himself in a difficult position, having been left out of the Gunners' squad for the Premier League and . The international has sympathy for the former midfielder, but believes he will have a lot of options should he leave the north London side.

"I was in that position. As a footballer you want to be given the opportunity to compete and fight for your place," Wilshere added.

"He's one of the best players I've played with. All I can do is comment on him as a footballer and I know what he can give, so it does make it difficult to understand.

"I'm not in the club, I don't know what's happened. I'm sure a lot of teams in England and Europe, Mesut will be the first name on the team sheet - but that's why [Mikel] Arteta's the manager, he makes the decisions and that's down to him."