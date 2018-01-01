LA Galaxy’s Stubhub Center renamed in Dignity Health deal

Venue now to be known as Dignity Health Sports Park

LA Galaxy’s home stadium will be known as the Dignity Health Sports Park (DHSP) after the club’s Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG) parent company signed a deal with healthcare firm Dignity Health.

As part of the naming rights agreement, which sees the California-based corporation replace ticket exchange business StubHub as the venue’s naming rights holder, Dignity Health also becomes the franchise’s official healthcare partner.

The healthcare provider will offer in-stadium first aid services, while its mobile wellness clinic will be present on site throughout the season. The National Football League's Los Angeles Chargers are also playing at the venue until the opening of the franchise's new Los Angeles Stadium at Hollywood Park, which the Chargers are set to share with fellow NFL team the Los Angeles Rams.

Dignity Health will also partner with the club’s youth programs, while Galaxy players will visit hospitals operated by the company throughout the year in order to meet patients and support staff. Viewing parties of specially selected LA Galaxy games will also be held at Dignity Health hospitals.

Dignity Health will work alongside the LA Galaxy Foundation, the charitable arm of the team. As part of this partnership, the DHSP will host a range of community projects with Dignity Health’s Hello Humankindness brand.

Dan Beckerman, chief executive of AEG, said: “Sports has the power to bring people together, and Dignity Health is the perfect partner to help us highlight and support the LA community that surrounds the LA Galaxy and Dignity Health Sports Park.”

Lloyd Dean, president and chief executive of Dignity Health, added: “It is our hope that we will deepen our ties with the communities we serve in the greater Los Angeles area through the Dignity Health Sports Park."