Kyle Walker explains why he's so fast - even at 32 - and is asked whether Erling Haaland is quicker than him

- Full-back remains quick over the turf
- Credits family for maintaining levels
- Norwegian striker mixes power & pace
WHAT HAPPENED? The Manchester City full-back has been famed for his speed over the turf throughout a glittering career at the very highest level. Walker is a four-time Premier League title winner – with a fifth crown currently in his sights – and has earned 75 caps for England. Plenty at his age would be starting to slow down by now, but the jet-heeled right-back says he has his family to thank for keeping pace with those around him.
🏆 TOP STORY: Neville tears into Zinchenko again
💰 TRANSFERS LIVE: Man Utd return for Juve star Rabiot
🚨 MUST READ: Kroenkes must back Arteta with cash
WHAT THEY SAID: Walker told reporters when quizzed on how he has retained his searing pace: “I'm 32 but I'm not old, I still feel great, fit, bar the injury with my groin before the World Cup. I've kept myself in good shape, I look after myself off the field. I work in the gym. I have to thank my parents and their genetics, some players start to slow down. One of the sports science lads said I hit 37.5mph, I'm not getting any slower.”
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Inevitably, Walker was then asked who would win if he were to line up in a sprint contest with 52-goal striker Haaland – who combines his blistering speed with brute strength. Walker said: “The manager doesn't like to do things over long areas, we both need time to get up to speed. Erling's very quick, some strikers don't create those chances. Some strikers use their strength. I still have to back myself.”
IN TWO PHOTOS:Getty Images
Getty
WHAT NEXT? Walker and Haaland are currently in the process of trying to help City to treble glory in 2022-23, with the Premier League leaders and FA Cup finalists preparing to face Real Madrid on Wednesday in the second leg of a heavyweight Champions League semi-final encounter that is currently locked at 1-1 on aggregate.