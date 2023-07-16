Kyle Walker to Bayern Munich is not a done deal! Pep Guardiola to hold crunch talks with Man City defender when he returns for pre-season training

- Walker approached by Bayern
- Defender said to have agreed move
- Will discuss future with Guardiola
WHAT HAPPENED? The full-back has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich this summer and it has been reported that he has agreed to join the German champions. However, Fabrizio Romano claims that the 33-year-old is scheduled to discuss his future with Guardiola before he makes a final decision.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Walker has a year left on his contract at City and it looked likely that he would sign an extension with the European and English champions. However, he seems to have made a U-turn following Bayern's approach as it has been reported that he has come to a verbal agreement with the Bundesliga side.
AND WHAT'S MORE: Walker joined City from Tottenham six years ago and played a key role in their treble winning season, making 39 appearances as they claimed Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup trophies.
IN THREE PHOTOS:
WHAT NEXT FOR WALKER? The England international will discuss his situation with Guardiola as they commence their pre-season preparations. City will take on Yokohama F. Marinos on July 23.