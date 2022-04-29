Kulusevski ‘Gimme, gimme, gimme’ chant: Lyrics & meaning behind Tottenham fan song

The Sweden international was acquired by Spurs in January 2022, on an initial loan from Juventus, and quickly set about making quite the impression

Hopes were high when Tottenham moved to lure Dejan Kulusevski away from Juventus on an initial short-term loan agreement during the winter transfer window of 2022, but few could have predicted that he would make such an immediate impact in north London.

The Sweden international winger has quickly become a fan favourite at Spurs, with another attacking weapon being added to Antonio Conte’s ranks alongside the more established duo of Harry Kane and Heung-min Son.

Kulusevski has adjusted seamlessly to the demands of life in the Premier League and now has his very own terrace chant. How does that tune go? GOAL takes a look…

What are the lyrics to the ‘Gimme, gimme, gimme’ Dejan Kulusevski chant?

The song is sung to the tune of the ABBA track 'Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)' and goes:

There’s not a soul out there,

No one to hear my prayers,

Gimme, gimme, gimme a ginger from Sweden,

He came from Juventus,

And he plays on the wing.

Gimme, gimme, gimme a ginger from Sweden,

Number 21,

His name is Kulusevski.

Check out a video of Tottenham fans singing the song below.

What has Dejan Kulusevski had to say about the chant?

It is fitting that Swedish supergroup ABBA have been chosen to provide the inspiration for a new song about Kulusevski, given that he hails from the same part of the world.

He feels proud to have been welcomed so quickly into the hearts of Spurs supporters, saying of the chant delivered in his honour: "I love it, of course.

"All my friends send it to me all the time and think it’s really funny.

"I actually like the song and like that the fans are enjoying me playing."

Why does Dejan Kulusevski have his own chant at Tottenham?

The deal which took Kulusevski from Turin to north London does include an option to buy, which could become an obligation at €35 million (£29m/$37m) if certain conditions are met.

The way things have been going, Spurs will consider that to be quite the bargain if a permanent transfer can be pushed through.

That is because a Swedish star, quite literally, hit the ground running following his arrival in English football.

