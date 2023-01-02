Kroos wants Real Madrid stay and will announce contract decision soon, says Ancelotti

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos is likely to sign a new contract and continue at the club, coach Carlo Ancelotti claimed.

Contract expires this summer

Retired from national team

Kroos will announce decision soon

WHAT HAPPENED? Kroos has been a key cog in Madrid's midfield for nearly 10 years, and his contract expires at the end of the season. The German retired from international football after Euro 2020, leading to speculation that he might be calling it quits on his club career. But Ancelotti has suggested that the 32-year-old won't be leaving any time soon, suggesting he will sign a new contract.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He's quite sure about it and will be very clear in the next month," Ancelotti told reporters. "It's impossible as a football fan to imagine that he's going to retire. He has said that he wants to end his career at Real Madrid and so I think he'll carry on."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kroos is enjoying one of his best seasons in recent years for Los Blancos. The midfielder looks a player rejuvenated alongside Aurelien Tchouameni and Luka Modric, and it's difficult to see him cutting his playing career short now.

WHAT NEXT FOR KROOS? The German will continue to be a central part of Madrid's midfield as the fixture list ramps up over the coming weeks.