Kroos rules out Guardiola reunion at Manchester City as he favours Real Madrid stay over Premier League move

The World Cup-winning midfielder is tied to a contract with the La Liga giants for three years and is not expecting to grace the English top flight

Toni Kroos is not expecting to be reunited with Pep Guardiola at , with the World Cup winner intending to honour his contract at rather than secure a switch to .

The international has long been linked with a Premier League move, with Manchester United having come close to securing his signature in the past.

His career to date has, however, been split between spells at and Real Madrid.

At 30 years of age, and with three years left to run on his deal at Santiago Bernabeu, Kroos believes his playing days will be seen out in . That means no new challenge will be taken on in another division that would require him to be at the peak of his powers both mentally and physically.

Quizzed by Eurosport on whether he sees himself in the Premier League at any stage, Kroos said: “I definitely plan to be with Real for these three years.

“Then it is a good time at 33 to question yourself: what does it look like physically, what does motivation look like - I still feel like it to keep going?

“If something comes together and you say: ‘Okay, one more year here, because you are just good enough and you still feel like it’, I would not rule it out, but then a move to England, which is also played very physically, I can’t imagine that at 33.”

Recent speculation has suggested that former Bayern boss Guardiola would welcome the opportunity to add another ball-playing midfielder to his ranks at the Etihad Stadium.

Pressed on whether a move to City could be made, Kroos said he “cannot imagine that it is an option for me to go somewhere else again”.

There are, however, no guarantees to be found in professional football. Kroos admits as much, with it possible that he could be freed to take on another challenge if Real deem him to be surplus to requirements before his current terms come to a close.

He added: “Three years in football are long - three years at Real Madrid are even longer.”

Kroos has been with the Blancos since 2014, taking in 266 appearances and helping the Spanish giants to a title and three crowns.