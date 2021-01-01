Koeman given two-match Liga ban after being sent off in Barcelona defeat to Granada

The Blaugrana manager has been suspended following his sending-off in their shock home league defeat this week

Ronald Koeman has been handed a two-match touchline ban in La Liga after he was sent off during Barcelona's shock defeat to Granada this week.

The Barca manager was dismissed during their shock 2-1 loss at Camp Nou which has blown the Spanish league title race wide open.

Koeman will miss therefore miss his club's fixtures against Valencia and Atletico Madrid, after he was sent off for comments made to the fourth official at Camp Nou.

Why has Koeman been banned?

Koeman was seen protesting to the fourth official following Granada's equalising goal, and referee Pablo Gonzalez ran from the far side of the pitch to show the Dutchman a red card after consulting with his colleague via his earpiece.

Koeman pleaded his innocence post-match while pointing the finger at the fourth official for his role in the incident.

"I don't get it at all. I didn't say anything, I didn't insult him. I spoke to the fourth referee and he disrespected me," said the Barca boss at his post-game press conference.

"I was not wrong, because according to the referee report I disrespected the fourth referee and for me, it is not like that. A lack of respect is insulting. I haven't used ugly words, not once. If they're going to put things I haven't said I'll have to do something. I don't understand."

Which fixtures will Koeman miss?

Barcelona stayed third in the Spanish top-flight standings after suffering their sixth defeat of the 2020-21 campaign, just behind Real Madrid on head-to-head record.

Article continues below

Atletico Madrid are top by two points with five games left to play, including the crucial clash against Barca at Camp Nou on May 8 - which Koeman will now not be on the touchline for.

Before that, Barca travel to Valencia on Sunday, which is the first game the manager has been forced to miss.

Further Reading