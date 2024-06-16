How to watch today's Knights vs Panthers NRL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Knights vs Panthers NRL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Newcastle Knights will play host to the Penrith Panthers at McDonald Jones Stadium to wrap up Round 15 NRL action.

Coming off the back of a loss to the Melbourne Storm 36-28, the Knights will be looking to turn their scrappy style of footy into a win and head off a mid-season slump.

Adam O'Brien's side have been surprisingly porous in defence over the last two games, allowing a combined total of 68 points against the Bulldogs and Storm.

The Panthers, meanwhile, got back to winning ways, downing the Manly Sea Eagles by 10 points to cement themselves inside the top-four before they endure two byes in a month.

The Penrith players will fancy their chances of securing back-to-back wins given that they have won the past six clashes at McDonald Jones Stadium.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Knights vs Panthers in the NRL, plus plenty more.

Knights vs Panthers date and start time

Date Sunday, June 16, 2024 Start time 4:05pm AEST/ 3:35pm ACST/ 2:05pm AWST Venue McDonald Jones Stadium Location New Lambton, Australia Referee Grant Atkins

How to watch Knights vs Panthers on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Newcastle Knights vs Penrith Panthers NRL game in Australia, including Nine Network, Nine Now, Foxtel, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream every game of every round live or on demand on your TV or favourite device is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Knights vs Panthers game on?

The game will be broadcast live on Nine Network (Channel 9) on free-to-air TV, and will also be available to watch via Foxtel on pay TV.

Streaming the game with a VPN

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Knights vs Panthers team news

Newcastle Knights

Head coach Adam O'Brien stated on Saturday that back-rower Kai Pearce-Paul would miss the game due to a toe injury. His berth in the starting lineup is taken by Dylan Lucas and Jack Hetherington joins the bench.

The Knights will welcome back Bradman Best from a hamstring injury, with Daniel Saifiti dropping to the bench due to his knee problems. David Armstrong, another Knights programme prodigy, has been named to the reserve list while he recovers from a quad injury.

Here's the Knights' full team list for Round 15:

Position Players FULLBACK Fletcher Sharpe WINGER Enari Tuala, Greg Marzhew CENTRE Dane Gagai FIVE-EIGHTH Brad Schneider HALFBACK Jackson Hastings PROP Jacob Saifiti HOOKER Jayden Brailey 2ND ROW Tyson Frizell LOCK Adam Elliott INTERCHANGE Phoenix Crossland, Daniel Saifiti, Brodie Jones RESERVES Mat Croker, Krystian Mapapalangi

Penrith Panthers

The Panthers are still missing Nathan Cleary, but they continue to go through the motions with purpose, and despite the ten-point difference, they were dominating over the Sea Eagles on Sunday. Dylan Edwards, Liam Martin, and Brad Schneider all return. The game is vital for Edwards, who is returning from a quad injury.

He was picked fullback for NSW before being injured, and one would presume that if Edwards makes it through the game unscathed, he will don the Sky Blue. It's also a crucial game for Jarome Luai, who performed well in Game 1 for NSW and has excelled in taking on leadership responsibilities.

Luke Garner, a back-rower, is also out sidelined. Trent Toelau enters the 19-man squad after the NRL gave the club an exemption due to their injury toll, which also meant that the slimmed-down squad list was made public well in advance of the 24-hour deadline.

Below is the Panthers' full team list for Round 15:

Position Players FULLBACK Dylan Edwards WINGER Sunia Turuva, Brian To'o CENTRE Izack Tago, Bradman Best, Paul Alamoti FIVE-EIGHTH Jack Cogger HALFBACK Jarome Luai PROP Moses Leota, Leo Thompson HOOKER Luke Sommerton 2ND ROW Scott Sorensen, Dylan Lucas, Liam Martin LOCK Isaah Yeo INTERCHANGE Daine Laurie, Lindsay Smith, Liam Henry, Jack Hetherington RESERVES Mavrik Geyer, Trent Toelau

Knights vs Panthers Recent Form

Newcastle Knights: WWWLL

Round Result R14 Storm 36-28 Knights R13 Knights 2-32 Bulldogs R11 Titans 24-28 Knights R10 Tigers 14-20 Knights R9 Knights 14-8 Warriors

Penrith Panthers: WLWLW

Round Result R14 Panthers 12-42 Sea Eagles R13 Panthers 10-22 Dragons R12 Sharks 0-42 Panthers R11 Warriors 22-20 Panthers R10 Panthers 16-10 Bulldogs

Head-to-Head Record