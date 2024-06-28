How to watch today's Knights vs Eels NRL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today's Knights vs Eels NRL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

As the middle part of the season comes to a close, the Newcastle Knights (6-8) and Parramatta Eels (4-10) will be striving to stay in touch with a pack of teams vying to play finals football when they face off in Newcastle on Saturday evening.

Sitting two points outside the top eight after their second bye prior to Origin II, the Knights have blown an opportunity to cement themselves inside the to eight with three defeats coming against Canterbury (30 points), Melbourne Storm (eight points) and the Penrith Panthers (eight points).

Despite their recent form and record against the Parramatta Eels, they are considered favorites for this encounter.

On the other end of the spectrum, this season hasn't gone according to plan for Brad Arthur’s outfit, currently sitting rock bottom on the ladder with a 4-10 record thus far this season with just one win from their past eight matches.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Knights vs Eels in the NRL, plus plenty more.

Knights vs Eels date and start time

Date Saturday, June 29, 2024 Start time 5:30pm AEST/ 5:00pm ACST/ 3:30pm AWST Venue McDonald Jones Stadium Location Newcastle Referee Peter Gough

How to watch Knights vs Eels on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Newcastle Knights vs Parramatta Eels NRL game in Australia, including Nine Network, Nine Now, Foxtel, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream every game of every round live or on demand on your TV or favourite device is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Knights vs Eels game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on Nine Network (Channel 9) on free-to-air TV, but will be available to watch via Foxtel on pay TV.

Streaming the game with a VPN

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Knights vs Eels team news

Newcastle Knights

Newcastle boss Adam O'Brien has decided to shake up his halves combination by handing English recruit Will Pryce his NRL debut. It is a move that Knights fans have demanded for weeks, it promises to add an element of surprise to their attack. Meanwhile, their other English recruit, Kai Pearce-Paul, makes his return from a toe injury and will start off the bench.

Here's the Knights' full team list for Round 17:

Position Player(s) Fullback Fletcher Sharpe Winger Enari Tuala Centre Dane Gagai Centre Bradman Best Winger Greg Marzhew Five-Eighth Will Pryce Halfback Jackson Hastings Prop Jacob Saifiti Hooker Phoenix Crossland Prop Leo Thompson Second Row Tyson Frizell Second Row Dylan Lucas Lock Adam Elliott Interchange Jayden Brailey, Daniel Saifiti, Kai Pearce-Paul, Brodie Jones Replacement Mat Croker Reserve Jack Hetherington, Jack Cogger, Krystian Mapapalangi, David Armstrong

Parramatta Eels

Eels interim coach Trent Barrett has named Maika Sivo in the backline, back-rower Matt Doorey on the bench for the first time this season and handed Matthew Arthur - son of former head coach Brad Arthur - his NRL debut. Mitchell Moses is named to back-up from Origin II.

Below is the Eels' full team list for Round 17:

Position Player(s) Fullback Clinton Gutherson Winger Maika Sivo Centre Will Penisini Centre Sean Russell Winger Blaize Talagi Five-Eighth Dylan Brown Halfback Mitchell Moses Prop Reagan Campbell-Gillard Hooker Brendan Hands Prop Junior Paulo Second Row Shaun Lane Second Row Bryce Cartwright Lock Joe Ofahengaue Interchange Matthew Arthur, Makahesi Makatoa, Matt Doorey, Ryan Matterson Replacement Daejarn Asi Reserve Joey Lussick, Wiremu Greig, Jake Tago, Charlie Guymer

Newcastle Knights vs Parramatta Eels Recent Form

Newcastle Knights: WWLLL

Round Result R15 Knights 18-26 Panthers R14 Storm 36-28 Knights R13 Knights 2-32 Bulldogs R11 Titans 24-28 Knights R10 Tigers 14-20 Knights

Parramatta Eels: LLWLL

Round Result R15 Eels 18-28 Roosters R14 Bulldogs 22-18 Eels R13 Eels 34-22 Sharks R12 Rabbitohs 42-26 Eels R11 Storm 48-16 Eels

Head-to-Head Record