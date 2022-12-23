Klopp questions absence of VAR in Liverpool's dramatic Carabao Cup defeat to Man City

Jurgen Klopp has questioned why VAR was not in operation during Liverpool’s 3-2 defeat to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup fourth round.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Reds saw their defence of one domestic crown end in the 3-2 defeat at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday, making a thrilling return to competitive action off the back of the World Cup break. Klopp’s side – with a number of enforced absences to contend with - held their own against City for long periods but felt afterwards that they were done few favours by an officiating team that are used to having technological assistance to help them with big decisions.

WHAT THEY SAID: After seeing a few offside calls fall in City’s favour, while Liverpool had a late penalty appeal waved away, Klopp said: “The first chance of [Erling] Haaland, at the start of the game, was offside. You don't know? Yes it was. I tell you. That gives the game direction. It was like, bump, 'oh my god, they are through', it was offside, but no flag up, and it gives you a bad feeling.

“I would say if we had VAR, the referees are used to VAR, and all of a sudden you tell them not today. It looked like in a couple of situations they were waiting for it, or thinking there was still VAR. But there were a couple of offside decisions, where everyone in the stadium was convinced they were offside. We'll never know probably because we can't play them back. But it makes sense if you play a competition and everywhere is VAR [Premier League], why not, especially in a game like this. I understand in earlier rounds it's not possible on all levels, but this, City-Liverpool, all the technical things are here, so why shouldn't we use it?"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: VAR is not used in Carabao Cup competition until the semi-final stage, with a number of lower league venues playing host to fixtures through the early rounds, with League One outfit Charlton Athletic having made their way through to the quarter-finals in the current campaign.

WHAT NEXT? With Liverpool seeing one route to major silverware shut off in 2022-23, Klopp’s men are readying themselves for a return to Premier League action on Boxing Day when they take in a trip to Aston Villa.