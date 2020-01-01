‘Klopp deserves a medal for getting Thiago to Liverpool’ – Murphy sees midfielder as an ‘absolute steal’

The former Reds midfielder is among those excited by the arrival of a Spain international at Anfield, with serious value found in the summer market

Jurgen Klopp “deserves a medal” for getting Thiago Alcantara to , says Danny Murphy, with the international considered to be an “absolute steal” at £20 million ($26m).

After much speculation regarding the 29-year-old’s future at , a move to Anfield was finally put in place.

Thiago bid farewell to the Allianz Arena on the back of a stunning treble triumph in 2019-20, with a final victory over proving to be his final outing for German giants.

Bayern reluctantly sanctioned a move to England for the classy playmaker as he had entered the final year of his contract and was offering no indication that fresh terms would be agreed.

Their loss has been Liverpool’s gain, with Klopp pulling off quite the coup in luring a former Barcelona star to Merseyside.

Ex-Reds midfielder Murphy told the Football Index Podcast of that business: “I think Thiago is an unbelievable acquisition because he is one of the only players in Europe who could improve Liverpool’s midfield.

“Even at 29 years old, he will give Liverpool at least three or four years and it was a brilliant bit of business for the fee involved as well.

“I first watched Thiago at and the game looked effortless for him. Thiago is a midfielder that can dictate the tempo of a match like [Paul] Scholes used to, and there aren't many of them about.

“Thiago has the ability to always have time on the ball because of the movement he does to create space. He very rarely loses the ball when he is pressed because of his awareness.

“Thiago is an absolute steal at that price. Klopp deserves a medal for convincing him because the Liverpool fans are going to adore him.”

Thiago has taken in just 45 minutes of football for Liverpool so far, with that solitary outing coming off the bench in a 2-0 victory at .

He has been stuck on the sidelines since then after contracting Covid-19, but has been given the all-clear to resume his Reds career and will be looking to figure in a derby date with on Saturday as Klopp’s men seek to a shake a humbling 7-2 defeat against Aston Villa from their system.

Murphy added: “I think Liverpool are still favourites to win the title.

“Defensively Liverpool have been the best team for two years. Tactically they were all over the place against and a lot is being said about Liverpool now trying to play with a high defensive line, but they still have [Jordan] Henderson, Thiago, [Sadio] Mane and Alisson to come back into the team.

“Jurgen Klopp does not accept performances like the one against Aston Villa.

“There will be a consequence to the players if they continue to perform like that and he has the strength to freshen it up if needs be.”