Former Bayern Munich & USMNT boss Klinsmann quits as Hertha Berlin coach after just 10 weeks

The World Cup winner only took the reins in Berlin back in November, but has walked away from a role in the dugout and back into the boardroom

Jurgen Klinsmann has quit his role as manager of after just 10 weeks in the job.

The former and United States boss only took the reins of the capital club back in November 2019 when he was charged with the task of guiding Hertha away from relegation danger.

Klinsmann believes positive progress was being made in that quest, but says he cannot count on the full support of those above him.

With that in mind, the World Cup winner has decided to step away from his position in the dugout and back into the boardroom.

The 55-year-old said in a statement on his personal Facebook account : “I want to start by saying a big thank you to all the players, fans, spectators, supervisors and staff of Hertha BSC for the support and assistance they have shown over the last 10 weeks.

“This was an extremely exciting time for me and offered many interesting challenges. The club and the city have grown even stronger in my heart.

“At the end of November we met the wishes of the club’s leadership and pieced together a highly competent team and offered assistance in a difficult time.

“We made progress in a relatively short space of time thanks to the support of many people during a run of difficult games – we now have a six-point gap to the relegation places.

“I am firmly convinced that Hertha will achieve their goal and preserve their status.

“As a head coach, however, I need the trust of everyone, and that was not achieved.

“Especially in a relegation fight, unity, cohesion and focus are the most important elements. If they are not guaranteed, I can’t make the most of my potential as a trainer and live up to my responsibilities.

“That is why, after much thought, I came to the conclusion that I should leave my position as head coach of Hertha and go back to my original long-term role as a supervisory board member.

“The supporters, the players and employees of the club have grown in my heart during this time and that is why I will continue to do my all for Hertha.

“I am still looking forward to many encounters in the city and stadium.”

Former and striker Klinsmann oversaw just 10 games in charge of Hertha, with those outings delivering three wins, three draws and four defeats.