Kipsta unveil the official Ligue 1 football for 2022/23 season

We independently choose all products featured on our site. When you purchase something through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Kipsta have revealed their official footballs, which will be used in Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 next season. The brand announced a five-year partnership with The French Professional Football League which will run up until 2027. Kipsta hopes their first edition of footballs in this long-term deal will help to establish their place as an emerging brand in the space.

Kipsta will be helped by the fact that both French divisions include some of the biggest names in world football, the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Neymar and more. With the footballs given the seal of approval with a FIFA QUALITY PRO label, the official Ligue 1 ball supplier has gotten off to a good start.

The ball design on the Ligue 1 ball is designed to symbolise Intensity and Rivalry. This is conveyed through the colours, which bleed from blue to red, emulating the collective sport which has been seen in some legendary rivalries and clashes formed. There's a nice touch to commemorate the 90th anniversary of the French football championship, with the names of the clubs that have won the 19 first division championships since its creation.

The colours of red, white and blue used for the Ligue 1 ball are symbolic in themselves, marking the first time a French company will supply the balls for the top French league. Technology-wise, there's a lot of thought behind this ball. Twelve panels are heat bonded for solidity, and a high rebound advanced bladder helps aid pressure resistance and rebound quality.

Get it from Decathlon for £79.99

Kipsta has gone for a more graphic led design approach to the Ligue 2 ball. It aims to reflect the constant evolution of football in fashion and trends. Uniquely, it's taken inspiration from the landforms and borders of the French territories and landscapes. This comes through with the vibrant map-like design that looks like it's been etched across the ball.

The technology for both balls is the same, with added strength from a soft microfibre component, which is accompanied by foams and grooves. This all helps with trajectory, which is good for long balls and goalkeepers who want to send the ball down the pitch.

Get it from Decathlon for £79.99

You can get Mini Replicas of the Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 balls. Additionally, the Official Replica of the Ligue 1 ball is also available.